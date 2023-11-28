Advertise
Mississippi man arrested, allegedly traveled to Concordia Parish to meet minor

Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.
Banks is accused of traveling to meet a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Mississippi man was arrested by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly traveling to meet a minor after communicating online.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Dayquan Banks, 24, after he allegedly contacted a minor online and engaged in lewd conversation. CPSO said Banks traveled to meet the minor around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, at which time he was arrested.

Banks was arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

