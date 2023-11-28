KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: One More Cold Night, Beneficial Rain on the Way for Thursday

It’s another chilly morning for the ArkLaMiss, with patchy frost possible. After feeling like winter this morning, it’ll feel more like spring in the afternoon. Temperatures top out near 60 degrees under a sunny sky. Expect another cold and frosty night. Thankfully, some warmer nights and milder days are on the way. Rain chances increase for Thursday and will be more widespread. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times. Although we need the rain, watch out for ponding in localized areas. You may also hear a few rumbles of thunder. But at this time, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals will range between 0.75 and 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Rain chances are limited heading into the weekend.

Today: Patchy morning frost, then sunny. Warmer with highs near 60 degrees.

Tonight: Clear, cold, and frosty night. Lows fall into the lower 30s. Stay warm and protect your pets and pipes.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. After a frosty start, temperatures warm into the middle 60s.

Thursday: Rain is likely, with rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s. It will be breezy as well.

Friday: A few showers may linger in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures max out in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs reach the upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool. High temperatures rebound into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.