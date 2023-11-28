Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Frosty Once Again, Then Watching For Late Week Rain, Thunderstorms

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a frosty morning for the ArkLaMiss, with beautiful weather conditions for much of the day. Unfortunately, another frosty night is on the way. Temperatures will lower to the low and mid 30s, below normal for this time of year. This is all due to an area of high pressure dominating our weather. The area of high pressure shifts east on Wednesday, leading to warmer conditions across the ArkLaMiss during the day, and warmer conditions over the following nights. Eventually an approaching storm system and cold front sweeps across Louisiana bringing rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. The system clears out by Friday, allowing for sunshine to return to the region. It stays mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend and evening into early next week. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 60s, but lower to the low 60s Monday and then rebound to the mid 60s by Tuesday. Enjoy.

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with patchy frost developing. Temperatures will lower to the mid 30s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny conditions to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Thursday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy and mild day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting near the Shadow Hawk Apartments on N....
Monroe first responders on scene of shooting near Shadow Hawk Apartments
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Atkins in relation to the deadly Heritage Circle...
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
Victims of Winnfield shooting, who are brothers, speak out about how it changed their lives.
Victims of Winnfield shooting speak out on how it changed their lives
For many people, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration with family and friends, but...
Monroe Man finds comfort through fishing for TikTok
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with...
Bus Stop Forecast - Tuesday, 11/28/23