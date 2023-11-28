KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Frosty Once Again, Then Watching For Late Week Rain, Thunderstorms

It was a frosty morning for the ArkLaMiss, with beautiful weather conditions for much of the day. Unfortunately, another frosty night is on the way. Temperatures will lower to the low and mid 30s, below normal for this time of year. This is all due to an area of high pressure dominating our weather. The area of high pressure shifts east on Wednesday, leading to warmer conditions across the ArkLaMiss during the day, and warmer conditions over the following nights. Eventually an approaching storm system and cold front sweeps across Louisiana bringing rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. The system clears out by Friday, allowing for sunshine to return to the region. It stays mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend and evening into early next week. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 60s, but lower to the low 60s Monday and then rebound to the mid 60s by Tuesday. Enjoy.

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with patchy frost developing. Temperatures will lower to the mid 30s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny conditions to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Thursday will bring rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy and mild day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

