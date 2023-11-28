First weekend of December packed with events for NELA community
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 holiday season is in full swing! The first weekend in December is jam packed events open to the community.
Thursday, Nov. 30
- Candy Cane Lane (now-Dec. 30)
- 170 Hwy. 151 N., Calhoun
- Christmas at the Biedenharn (now-Dec. 30)
- 2000 Riverside Dr., Monroe
- Christmas at Kiroli (now-Dec. 25)
- 820 Kiroli Rd., West Monroe
- Land of Lights (now-Dec. 31)
- 2305 N. 7th St., West Monroe
Friday, Dec. 1
- City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
- 400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy., Monroe
- Holiday Wagon Rides (Dec. 1 & 2)
- 250 Trenton St., Monroe
- Santa’s Christmas Village (Dec. 1-Dec. 23)
- 323 Walnut St., Monroe
Saturday, Dec. 2
- Christmas on the River 5K & Walk
- 250 Trenton St., Monroe
- Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade
- Smith St., Bawcomville
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade
- Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
- Christmas on the River Fireworks
- Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
