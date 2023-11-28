Advertise
First weekend of December packed with events for NELA community

The first weekend of December is jam packed with events for the NELA community to kickoff the holiday season!
The first weekend of December is jam packed with events for the NELA community to kickoff the holiday season!(Source: City of Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 holiday season is in full swing! The first weekend in December is jam packed events open to the community.

Thursday, Nov. 30

  • Candy Cane Lane (now-Dec. 30)
    • 170 Hwy. 151 N., Calhoun
  • Christmas at the Biedenharn (now-Dec. 30)
    • 2000 Riverside Dr., Monroe
  • Christmas at Kiroli (now-Dec. 25)
    • 820 Kiroli Rd., West Monroe
  • Land of Lights (now-Dec. 31)
    • 2305 N. 7th St., West Monroe

Friday, Dec. 1

  • City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
    • 400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy., Monroe
  • Holiday Wagon Rides (Dec. 1 & 2)
    • 250 Trenton St., Monroe
  • Santa’s Christmas Village (Dec. 1-Dec. 23)
    • 323 Walnut St., Monroe

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • Christmas on the River 5K & Walk
    • 250 Trenton St., Monroe
  • Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade
    • Smith St., Bawcomville
  • Kiwanis Christmas Parade
    • Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
  • Christmas on the River Fireworks
    • Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

MEET SANTA: Click here for a list of 2023 ArkLaMiss Santa Claus locations

SUBMIT PHOTOS Happy holidays from the KNOE 8 team! Spread the joy and send in your holiday photos and videos using the album below.

