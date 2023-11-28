First weekend of December packed with events for NELA community

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 holiday season is in full swing! The first weekend in December is jam packed events open to the community.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Candy Cane Lane (now-Dec. 30) 170 Hwy. 151 N., Calhoun

Christmas at the Biedenharn (now-Dec. 30) 2000 Riverside Dr., Monroe

Christmas at Kiroli (now-Dec. 25) 820 Kiroli Rd., West Monroe

Land of Lights (now-Dec. 31) 2305 N. 7th St., West Monroe



Friday, Dec. 1

City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting 400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy., Monroe

Holiday Wagon Rides (Dec. 1 & 2) 250 Trenton St., Monroe

Santa’s Christmas Village (Dec. 1-Dec. 23) 323 Walnut St., Monroe



Saturday, Dec. 2

Christmas on the River 5K & Walk 250 Trenton St., Monroe

Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade Smith St., Bawcomville

Kiwanis Christmas Parade Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

Christmas on the River Fireworks Downtown Monroe and West Monroe



