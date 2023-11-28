Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting near the Shadow Hawk Apartments on N....
Monroe first responders on scene of shooting near Shadow Hawk Apartments
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Atkins in relation to the deadly Heritage Circle...
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
Victims of Winnfield shooting, who are brothers, speak out about how it changed their lives.
Victims of Winnfield shooting speak out on how it changed their lives
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
LIVE: Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
This handout photo provided by the Uttarakhand State Department of Information and Public...
Rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in a tunnel for 17 days
The community of Hamburg is in full Christmas mode!
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy holidays! 2023