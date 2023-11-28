Aaron’s Aces: Zerrick Jones
The Giants are in the semi-finals for the first time in school history
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jena Giants are having their best season in school history with a perfect record heading into the semi-finals. A big reason behind the Giants success is senior running back Zerrick Jones, who has over 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. Jones dynamic play style earned him this week’s Aaron’s Ace honors.
