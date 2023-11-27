Advertise
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash

Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank fire(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROBELINE, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LSFM) and Robeline Police Department are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Robeline. NPSO reported minor injuries and a Sabine State Bank destroyed by a fire following the crash on November 27.

NPSO said that an alarm went off at the bank on Texas Street in Robeline around 12:13 a.m. As deputies responded, a man reported he was in a crash and his vehicle was on fire. It was determined that the crash was at the same location as the bank.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle and the bank were fully engulfed in flames.

Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank fire(NPSO)

According to the report, the driver, identified as a 21-year-old from Oklahoma, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic westbound on Hwy 6 when he entered an S-curve. He exited the road on the right, traveling several hundred feet before he hit Sabine State Bank.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries. He was assessed at the scene by EMS and released. The vehicle had caught on fire, and the flames spread to the bank, causing extensive damage.

