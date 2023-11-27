Advertise
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport

Video after the alleged jumping incident shows passengers filing out of the plane, and a view from the window shows a person being restrained by security.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly opened a plane’s emergency exit door and exited onto the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:41 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 26.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 38-year-old man who they believe is from Atlanta, opened the emergency exit door to exit a stationary plane at Concourse B. The man reportedly climbed onto the wing of the plane and jumped to the ground.

Ground personnel were able to quickly capture the man near the plane and held him until JPSO deputies arrived on the scene.

The aircraft had not departed the gate or pushed back at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the man is believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency and was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication that the man left any items on the plane, and he was not found in possession of any weapons. Sheriff Lopinto says he does not anticipate filing criminal charges, but the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, the flight was canceled.

A video posted to TikTok with over 1.5 million views shows passengers being escorted off of the plane back into the airport’s boarding area.

@zedweb08

Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY - ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans

♬ original sound - Zed ✨

