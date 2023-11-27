OPSO attempting to find missing man last seen in Bawcomville

BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Gerard Paul Berry, 56, is a 5′-11″ male who weighs 200 pounds. OPSO says Berry goes by the nickname “Gee.”

Berry has no permanent address, according to OPSO, and was last seen in the 600 block of Smith St. in Bawcomville.

Anyone with information regarding Berry’s location can contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200.

