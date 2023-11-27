Advertise
Monroe Man finds comfort through fishing for TikTok

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For many people, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration with family and friends, but last year Melvin Johnson and his two children lost a wife and mother to COVID-19.

Melvin said he found relief through TikTok by watching videos of someone fishing and thought he could do the same thing. Six months later, he’s racked up almost 10,000 followers who tune in regularly to watch his videos.

Melvin’s son and daughter often participate in the videos, enjoying quality time together as a family. Melvin said he wasn’t sure if this was something he was going to do for very long, but the people watching him gave him a reason to continue his videos.

People from all over the country were reaching out, sharing how some of their disabilities or situations kept them from enjoying the outdoors, and his videos gave them the opportunity to still experience it.

