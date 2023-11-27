Monroe first responders on scene of shooting near Shadow Hawk Apartments
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near the Shadow Hawk Apartments on N. 32nd and Cameron Streets.
Acadian Ambulance left the scene with one victim whose status is unknown.
This is breaking news. Check back for more information as the story develops.
