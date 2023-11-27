Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Cold & Frosty Nights, Rain On The Horizon

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! Don’t forget to grab a jacket this morning. We’re kicking the day off with early morning temperatures in the 30s. You may need to allow yourself extra time to scrape frost off your windshield. After a cold and frosty start to the day, temperatures warm into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. It’s a mostly sunny day before clouds build overnight. A warming trend begins Tuesday with plentiful sunshine. By Friday, temperatures will be sitting near 70 degrees. The weather turns unsettled on Thursday, with multiple rain chances into the weekend.

Today: AM frost, then mostly sunny. It’s a much cooler day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Cold night with areas of frost overnight. Under a mostly cloudy sky, lows fall into the middle 30s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: More sunshine. After a frosty start, temperatures warm into the lower 60s. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Temperatures aim for the middle 60s. It will be breezy as well.

Friday: Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will max out in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden addresses offensive struggles ahead of Georgia State matchup.
ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Paul Rodgers
Monroe man charged with abuse and cruelty to animals
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023 opens

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Monday, 11/27/23
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell