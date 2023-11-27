KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Cold & Frosty Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Happy Monday! Don’t forget to grab a jacket this morning. We’re kicking the day off with early morning temperatures in the 30s. You may need to allow yourself extra time to scrape frost off your windshield. After a cold and frosty start to the day, temperatures warm into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. It’s a mostly sunny day before clouds build overnight. A warming trend begins Tuesday with plentiful sunshine. By Friday, temperatures will be sitting near 70 degrees. The weather turns unsettled on Thursday, with multiple rain chances into the weekend.

Today: AM frost, then mostly sunny. It’s a much cooler day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Cold night with areas of frost overnight. Under a mostly cloudy sky, lows fall into the middle 30s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: More sunshine. After a frosty start, temperatures warm into the lower 60s. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Temperatures aim for the middle 60s. It will be breezy as well.

Friday: Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will max out in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

