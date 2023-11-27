KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Cold & Frosty Nights, Rain On The Horizon

It’s sweater weather across the ArkLaMiss today! Temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds increase as well, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. A warming trend begins Tuesday with plentiful sunshine. We keep the forecast area dry, thanks to high pressure! By Friday, temperatures will be sitting near 70 degrees. The weather turns unsettled on Thursday, with multiple rain chances into the weekend.

Today: Much cooler with a light breeze. Highs reach the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Cold night with areas of frost possible overnight. Under a mostly cloudy sky, lows fall into the middle 30s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: More sunshine. After a frosty start, temperatures warm into the lower 60s. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Temperatures aim for the middle 60s. It will be breezy as well.

Friday: Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will max out in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.