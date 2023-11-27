Different approaches to Alzheimer’s treatment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are over 6 million people with Alzheimer’s in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. That number is expected to surpass 14 million by 2060. And that’s why doctors say it’s so important to look for effective treatments.

This Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, one Monroe doctor wants families to be aware of different approaches to treating patients.

“I think it does provide hope for the families and that’s invaluable,” says Dr. Jason Maljaars, a neurologist and the Stroke Medical Director at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

He says treating a patient more holistically instead of relying solely on medications can make a big difference.

“So there’s another way to think about Alzheimer’s and this is based on good quality laboratory-based research, several decades of research, showing that although that abnormal protein is involved, it’s not as simple as it deposits itself in the brain for whatever reason and dementia follows. The key seems to be it’s a very multi-factorial process so it’s all these different things in our lives the stuff we eat, the stuff we drink, the toxins in our environment, our stress levels, our sleep quality, our exercise, all that plays together and basically creates the environment that your brain exists in,” explains Dr. Maljaars. “The more unhealthy that environment is and the longer your brain is exposed to it, the more it starts to sort of basically withdraw its resources and sort of pull away from the more taxing higher energy functions of the brain like thinking, planning and memory.”

He recommends checking the products you use daily - whether that’s detergent or makeup - on the Environmental Working Group website. He says they rank products based on how harmful some of the ingredients are to our health and give you healthier alternatives.

In the past, Dr. Maljaars says medications have tried to decrease the level of certain proteins in the brain but that doesn’t necessarily help a patient’s condition improve.

“If this would be your natural course over time if you’re just kind of steadily declining, the drug is considered successful if that slant is not quite as steep. That’s considered success, which just shows you how dismal the picture is from that single-drug approach,” explains Dr. Maljaars. “The whole issue here is, ‘Are we treating symptoms, or are we treating root causes?’ and the root causes in dementia seem to be multi-factorial.”

When treating a patient’s overall lifestyle, Dr. Maljaars has seen their cognition improve.

“I have seen people come back, I get an objective score on a cognitive test each time they come to me, and I have seen people come back who are doing better on that test than they were six months or a year ago, which is fantastic,” says Dr. Maljaars.

He works with patients to improve their diet by adding more vegetables and less processed foods, adding more exercise to their routine, and getting enough regular sleep. Dr. Maljaars says he also checks a patient’s blood levels and vitamin levels to make sure they’re not deficient in anything.

“These are the only approaches that have been shown to not only pause some people’s decline and level them out but actually improve them. There have been hundreds of people treated this way around the country with this multi-factorial approach, and they’ve seen vast improvements in their cognition and they’ve even seen on their MRIs which, typically, a patient with dementia has shrinking of the brain and some of these patients their MRIs actually show an increased volume of the brain again so it’s like objective evidence that their brain is healthier and flourishing again just because they’ve had all these factors and root causes addressed.

He says these approaches not only help your cognition but also your overall well-being.

When addressing a patient’s condition, Dr. Maljaars says he focuses on the following things:

Toxins: “There are a couple of common ones, black mold in houses is one of the biggest ones, so you can test for that and see if there’s mold in your house. [...] there’s a lot of toxins in our food, especially pesticides, insecticides in our produce, antibiotics and hormones in our meat, etc., so you’re paying attention to where your food comes from. [...] Another common source is all the different cleaners, laundry detergents even things like products we put on our skin like deodorant or make-up or that kind of stuff, dish soap, there are all these different types of chemicals in there and none of those have gone through rigorous, decades-long testing to see if they negatively affect your health in some way.”

Diet: “I advocate for a mildly ketogenic diet so people eat very few carbs, because the biggest problem is sugar and refined carbohydrates, white flour, white rice, and everything made of that so keep that to a minimum or zero. If you do have carbs they’re whole grain or complex carbs. Lots of plant-based products, just fresh vegetables. Healthy fats like avocados and nuts and olive oil and butter and that kind of thing and staying away from the industrial seed oils like canola oil, vegetable oil, and corn oil. That right there makes a significant difference.”

“The longer that you can go from the last meal of the day to the first time you eat the next day the better. Your body does something called Autophagy, which is sort of like a recycling and clearing-out process but it needs about 12 hours minimum of no food before it can actually switch into that mode.”

Sleep: “The ideal amount of sleep for an adult is about seven to eight hours a night and having a regular sleep schedule going to bed at the same time, wake at the same time is important. When you’re in bed it’s for sleeping it’s not for reading books or watching TV, etc., because then your brain associates bed with a place to be awake and do things so you want to associate your bedroom with sleeping, it’s got to be dark. Blocking blue light from your eyes a couple of hours before bedtime is important so blue-light blocker glasses are very inexpensive to prevent blue light from coming into your eyes which helps your body’s melatonin production increase like it should.”

Exercise: “The best thing is to combine exercise and brain stimulation, so something like ballroom dancing, couple’s dancing, or boxing, something where you’ve got to think and move at the same time.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.