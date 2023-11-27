Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning involving an Indiana couple. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Michigan State Police is investigating a plane crash that happened Sunday morning, killing a couple from Indiana and their two dogs.

Michigan State troopers received reports of the plane crash around 10 a.m. Police said a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. Authorities said they were visiting family in the Ludington area.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash.
Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. (Bill Eyster)

The couple was known by many in the Lake James community, and Strebig was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, a residential remodeling, roofing and concrete business.

Leaders with International Seaplane Fly-in in Maine shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s death, saying they were beloved members of the fly-in community.

“They were also known for being kind, compassionate, and charitable individuals who were always willing to jump in at a moment’s notice to get things done,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden addresses offensive struggles ahead of Georgia State matchup.
ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023 opens
Paul Rodgers
Monroe man charged with abuse and cruelty to animals
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Cold & Frosty Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Latest News

A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
For many people, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration with family and friends, but...
Monroe Man finds comfort through fishing for TikTok
Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say