Concordia officials arrest Natchez man accused of sex crimes involving juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen Harris, 38, of Natchez, following an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit said they began investigating allegations of indecent behavior on Oct. 27. The investigation found that Harris had allegedly exposed himself to a child in a sexual manner.

At the time of the investigation, Harris was already booked in the CPSO jail on charges of child exploitation. Harris was rebooked on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile victim under 13.

