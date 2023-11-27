Advertise
Concordia officials arrest Natchez man accused of sex crimes involving juvenile

Harris is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile victim under 13.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen Harris, 38, of Natchez, following an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit said they began investigating allegations of indecent behavior on Oct. 27. The investigation found that Harris had allegedly exposed himself to a child in a sexual manner.

At the time of the investigation, Harris was already booked in the CPSO jail on charges of child exploitation. Harris was rebooked on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile victim under 13.

