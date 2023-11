MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that Pecan St. between South 6h and 5th Streets will be closed beginning on Monday, Nov. 27, until further notice.

Doetsch Environmental is working on a sewer line in the area. The detour route will turn on South 6th St. heading south or South 7th St. to Plum St. if heading north.

We understand that this may create a short-term inconvenience. The city of Monroe thanks you in advance for your patience while work is in process and reminds you to please drive with caution while in the construction area. Be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the work area, and please be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

Stay in the 'KNOE' using the KNOE News app! Get your latest breaking news, sports updates, and more. (Source: KNOE)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.