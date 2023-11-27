Benefits to early screenings of lung cancer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, and according to the American Lung Association, Louisiana ranks fifth worst for getting an early diagnosis.

Louisiana’s rate of survival for lung cancer is 22 percent. When lung cancer is diagnosed early, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves to 63 percent.

In the American Lung Cancer 2023 “State of Lung Cancer” report, Louisiana is ranked 38 out of 48 in the nation of new lung cancer cases. Family Nurse Practitioner with St. Francis Medical Group, Dianna Pitre, said she sees about four to five patients a week with lung issues that need to be evaluated.

Most patients that have lung cancer do not have symptoms until it’s in the advanced stages. These symptoms can include coughing up blood, extreme fatigue, or losing weight without cause. Pitre said getting a lung screening is critical, especially for those who smoke.

Smoking is the number one risk of lung cancer, and Louisiana has the highest rates of smoking in the nation.

“I just can’t emphasize enough the importance of lung screening. It can definitely save lives, and people need to realize if they still smoke, once they’re age 50 they can get lung cancer screenings,” said Dr. Pitre.

Other risk factors of lung cancer include second-hand smoking radon or family history. People try to replace cigarette smoking with vaping and it is not a healthy alternative. Vaping has a lot of carcinogens, which are cancer-causing.

For more information on lung cancer, visit the American Lung Association’s website.

