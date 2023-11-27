BBB: Monitoring land records

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Cyber Monday, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how this day may be difficult for the elderly.

Deal says one of the things you can do to help the elderly is to sign up for eClerks Alert to help them monitor their land records.

She says this is one gift you can give to someone that does not cost money. She says this gift is a great way for family members to make sure their loved ones do not fall victim to home title fraud.

To set up an appointment with the BBB, call (318) 387-4600.

Ask A Lawyer sessions are also on the third Tuesday of each month. Lawyers will be available to answer your legal questions at Grace Episcopal Church at 4:30 p.m.

