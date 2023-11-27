Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB: Monitoring land records

It’s Cyber Monday, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how this day may be difficult for the elderly.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Cyber Monday, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how this day may be difficult for the elderly.

Deal says one of the things you can do to help the elderly is to sign up for eClerks Alert to help them monitor their land records.

She says this is one gift you can give to someone that does not cost money. She says this gift is a great way for family members to make sure their loved ones do not fall victim to home title fraud.

To set up an appointment with the BBB, call (318) 387-4600.

Ask A Lawyer sessions are also on the third Tuesday of each month. Lawyers will be available to answer your legal questions at Grace Episcopal Church at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden addresses offensive struggles ahead of Georgia State matchup.
ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Paul Rodgers
Monroe man charged with abuse and cruelty to animals
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023 opens
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Chilly Start to the Week

Latest News

750 grants available to assist homeowners with roof repairs
It’s Cyber Monday, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning...
BBB: Monitoring land records
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday brings out locals in Ouachita Parish
ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden addresses offensive struggles ahead of Georgia State matchup.
ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons