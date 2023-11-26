Advertise
Small Business Saturday brings out locals in Ouachita Parish

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Small Business Saturday brought out local small businesses in Ouachita Parish, setting up shop on Antique Alley in West Monroe.

Norma Rice, co-owner of Antiques & Treasures Galore, said majority of their sales come from holiday shopping.

“We of course appreciate everything that everyone does, Rice said. “With that being said we are a great store and we do keep a very steady traffic out here, but holiday sales are very important to small businesses.”

West Monroe mayor Staci Walker also said that 68 out of 100 percent of money spent here stays within the community.

