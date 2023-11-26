Advertise
Christmas at Kiroli Park 2023 opens

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Christmas Lights at Kiroli Park kicked off the monthlong display Friday night. The display will be open every Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas day.

Ouachita Parish resident and downtown West Monroe worker Hampton Roane called Christmas the “perfect” time for parents in the area to bring their children out.

“They get a chance to come out, holler and see all of the lights, and have a good time too.” Admission is $10 per small vehicle and $20 per large vehicle.

