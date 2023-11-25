Sterlington beats Pine, Union Parish cruises past Bogalusa and Jena keeps their undefeated season alive with a huge win over Amite

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is packed in non-select division three with three teams advancing to the semi-finals. Sterlington went toe-to-toe with Pine but the Panthers pulled ahead with their lethal rushing attack, winning 33 to 20, next they will play St. James. Union Parish is again one game away from heading back to the Dome after sneaking past Bogalusa, 28-22. Jena is the Giant in non-select division three as they are still undefeated after rolling past powerhouse Amite, 30-7. Union will travel to Jena next Friday, winner goes to New Orleans for a shot at a state title.

