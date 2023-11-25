OCS shuts out St. Marys and Haynesville rolls past Jeanerette

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS had no problems with St. Marys as they had negative 31 yards in the first half. The Eagles soar past St. Marys, 56 to nothing, OCS now looks forward to a huge game against Southern Lab. Ever since Haynesville lost to Oak Grove, the Golden Tornadoes have not lost a game and they kept that streak alive with a convincing win over Jeanerette, 36 to 6.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.