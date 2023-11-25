Advertise
OCS shuts out St. Marys and Haynesville rolls past Jeanerette

KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 13 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS had no problems with St. Marys as they had negative 31 yards in the first half. The Eagles soar past St. Marys, 56 to nothing, OCS now looks forward to a huge game against Southern Lab. Ever since Haynesville lost to Oak Grove, the Golden Tornadoes have not lost a game and they kept that streak alive with a convincing win over Jeanerette, 36 to 6.

