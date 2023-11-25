Advertise
Oak Grove sneaks past Mangham to advance to the semi-finals

Oak Grove travels to Kentwood next Friday for a semi-final showdown
Mangham faces off with Oak Grove in Week 13 of high school football.
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham came into Oak Grove with a chip on their shoulder as the Dragons jumped to a 16 to 3 in the second quarter. Right before the half, the Tigers found their grove and scored two touchdowns to make it 17-16 at half. From there it was back and a fourth but a late red zone interception by the Tigers proved to be the difference. Oak Grove beat Mangham by running out the clock on their final drive, 31 to 30. The Tigers now switch their focus to #2 Kentwood.

