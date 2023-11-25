Advertise
Monroe man arrested for allegedly strangling someone and killing puppy

Paul Rodgers
Paul Rodgers(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Earlier today (Nov. 24) Monroe Police Department arrested Paul Rodgers, 32, for allegedly strangling someone and killing his puppy.

According to the affidavit, the victim told officers that Rodgers allegedly strangled them to the point they felt they would lose consciousness. The victim also said that Rodgers allegedly killed his puppy by throwing it from the second story of his home into the middle of the street.

The affidavit also said a witness claimed they saw Rodgers throw the puppy and strangle the victim.

Rodgers was charged with domestic abuse battery/strangulation, violation of protective order, and cruelty to animals.

