KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Quiet Tonight, Nice Saturday, Rain Chances Sunday

It was a very pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss, and nice, pleasant weather is on the way for the start of the Weekend. First, tonight will be quiet, with light wind and a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will lower to the upper 30s, close to normal for this time of year. Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 60s by afternoon. Sunday will bring some morning rain showers, with temperatures by afternoon in the upper 50s. Looking ahead to next week, the weather will be pleasant and chilly Monday and Tuesday, it becomes warmer and stays sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with rain showers likely by Friday. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool. Temperatures will lower to the upper 30s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching the low 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Sunday, rain showers are expected to the impact the region, especially in the morning. By afternoon, it will be drier. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a warmer day, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be a rainy day, with temperatures in the low 60s.

