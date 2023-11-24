Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Guzman-Ramos
West Monroe man charged with attempted second degree murder on Thanksgiving morning
Black Friday
Black Friday in-store shopping hours released
The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River.
Monroe Police Dive Team ends search of Ouachita River following report of someone in water
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Start to the Weekend, Showers Return Sunday
Ingredients and size are key to ensuring a perfect New York style pizza. Duane, Jeremy, and...
Feed Your Soul: Mimi’s Pizza

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday
Families of Hamas hostages, and the world, await a first wave of promised releases in the hours...
Israel, families await first round of released hostages