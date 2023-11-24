Advertise
Southern, Grambling ROTC programs to run across 7 parishes to deliver Bayou Classic game day ball

Bayou Classic
Bayou Classic(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Southern and Grambling students, alumni, and fans are on their way to the Big Easy for the Bayou Classic, one of the biggest rivalries in HBCU football.

There’s another group that’s making that trip but in a more unique and meaningful way.

Southern University and A&M College and Grambling State University ROTC units will carry the 50th Bayou Classic game day football for more than 90 miles to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 24.

They will travel across seven parishes: East Baton Rouge, Ascension, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Jefferson, and Orleans.

According to Southern, the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets and midshipmen, embodying resilience and unity persist in their 31-year tradition of symbolizing strength and camaraderie within the armed forces.

At the end of the run, the group will be honored and highlighted with melodies from the “One Shot Brass Band.” The purpose of the celebratory ensemble is to create a vibrant atmosphere that magnifies the collective pride and accomplishment of the cadets and midshipmen.

Southern University Army and Navy ROTC, the Grambling State University Military Science Department, and Zachary High School Junior ROTC left Southern’s Baton Rouge campus at 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

