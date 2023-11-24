2023 ArkLaMiss Santa meet and greet locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 holiday season is in full swing!

The holidays would not be complete without visits from the man himself, Santa Claus. Santa will be making numerous stops in the ArkLaMiss, and we don’t want you to miss out!

Check out the list below to see when and where Santa will be nearest to you.

Monroe

CPKC Holiday Express & Holiday on Main Marketplace - Downtown Monroe (Desiard St. and North 3rd St., Monroe) On Nov. 28, from 3-8 p.m. , visitors can explore a six-car holiday train filled with displays inside and out. While touring the train inside, Santa and his elves will be there to meet, free of charge!

Santa’s Christmas Village - Children’s Museum of Northeast Louisiana (323 Walnut St., Monroe) Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays . The village will have twinkling lights, decorated trees, festive holiday music, and Santa! Tickets are $12 for non-members and $5 for members; reservations are required. Visitors ages 2 and up require a ticket. Get them Santa’s Christmas Village will be at the NELA Children’s Museum from. The village will have twinkling lights, decorated trees, festive holiday music, and Santa! Tickets are $12 for non-members and $5 for members; reservations are required. Visitors ages 2 and up require a ticket. Get them here

Pancakes with Santa - Autism Society of Northeast Louisiana (Trinity Lutheran Church, 1301 Oliver Rd., Monroe) Dec. 2 from 8-11 a.m. The event will also offer activities and games. Tickets are $6 each and available for pre-sale only, which ends on Nov. 30 . Each ticket will cover 3 pancakes, a drink of your choice (coffee, milk, or orange juice), and the activities and games. Get your tickets The Autism Society of Northeast Louisiana is providing a sensory-friendly place to enjoy pancakes and take pictures with Santa onThe event will also offer activities and games. Tickets are $6 each and available for. Each ticket will cover 3 pancakes, a drink of your choice (coffee, milk, or orange juice), and the activities and games. Get your tickets here

Jungle Bells - Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo (1405 Bernstein Park Rd., Monroe) The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be hosting Jungle Bells on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include games, music, food trucks, Christmas characters, and even Santa Claus himself! Admission to the zoo will be free. The train ride will be $3 per person, and the boat ride will be $5 per person.



West Monroe

Christmas with Santa and the Grinch Party - GymPro Academy (212 Expo Circle, West Monroe) Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Presale tickets are available for kids 2 years and younger for $10 and kids 3 years and up for $15. Pre-sale ends on Nov. 29. Tickets at the door are $15 for those 2 years and older and $20 for those 3 and older. Adults get in free with a paid children’s admission. Get tickets Decorate cookies, make crafts, play in the gym, and have a picture taken with Santa and the Grinch onPresale tickets are available for kids 2 years and younger for $10 and kids 3 years and up for $15. Pre-sale ends on Nov. 29. Tickets at the door are $15 for those 2 years and older and $20 for those 3 and older. Adults get in free with a paid children’s admission. Get tickets here

Santa in the Park - Kiroli Park (820 Kiroli Rd., West Monroe) Santa will be at Kiroli Park on Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m . There will be food trucks, live entertainment and more! Park admission is $1 per person, and photos with Santa will be $5 per child.

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa - Hamilton House (318 Trenton St., West Monroe) As a fundraiser for Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group’s downtown projects and activities, patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy cookies, snacks, and hot cocoa with a train ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus! The event will be on Dec. 17 from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the first child, $15 for each additional child, and $10 per adult. Get your tickets here



Ruston

Meet Santa - Rolling Hills Ministries Bookstore and Coffee Shop (1103 Farmerville Hwy., Ruston) Head to the Rolling Hills Ministries Bookstore and Coffee Shop to meet Santa on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cookies with Santa - Historic Fire Station (200 E. Mississippi Ave., Ruston) Santa and his elves will be at the Historic Fire Station on Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. This event is free for everyone and will offer photos with Santa as well as a cookie kit and ornament.

Ruston Parks and Recreation Winter Wonderland - Ruston Sports Complex (2001 Champions Way, Ruston) Join Ruston Parks and Recreation for Ruston Rudopl Run 5k, cocoa and cookies with Santa, and free ice skating on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The 5k will be beforehand at 8:30 a.m.



Jonesboro

Christmas Wonderland in the Pines (160 Industrial Dr., Jonesboro) From Nov. 25 through Dec. 32, Christmas Wonderland in the Pines will feature a display of Christmas lights. Beginning on Dec. 2 , Santa will be in his Santa house each weekend. Carriage rides can be enjoyed through Dec. 22.



