The Salvation Army of NELA serves free Thanksgiving meals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana served free meals on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23rd).

Not only did members of the community get their own Thanksgiving spread, but they were also given free jackets and hygiene products.

“Lord, we’re so thankful for this day and our good health. Lord, thank you for bringing us here together on this Thanksgiving Day. Let the food nourish our bodies and nourish our souls,” said Captain Jerome Casey in prayer.

This year is the first time The Salvation Army was able to feed members of the community on Thanksgiving Day. Casey said they prepared many different options.

“We’ve got some turkeys cooked, and we’ve got some ham cooked and some sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes and salads and all kinds of fixings,” Casey said.

Everyone also received a jacket and a free bag with hygiene products and essentials inside.

“We wait for the holidays to come, and we give it away for Thanksgiving. We give it away during Christmas time,” said Casey.

Allison Tugwell, a volunteer who helped prepare meals, said it was a good feeling to give back on the holiday.

“A friend of mine told me that she was coming to volunteer and I thought, ‘Well, that sounds like a great way to spend time if you’re not with your family,’ why not make a family out of the people in the community and give back,” said Tugwell.

Sherry Austin, a resident at The Salvation Army Women and Children’s shelter, has lived there for several months. She said she is grateful for the meal and all the people who care to help her and their community.

“I think it’s pretty awesome that they did this for everybody here, not only for those who stay here but also for the community. Everybody that works here is very good and they’re really nice people and they watch out for you and make you feel really safe,” said Austin.

To learn more about the Salvation Army and how you can donate during this holiday season, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.