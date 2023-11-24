KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Start to the Weekend, Showers Return Sunday

Are you doing some Black Friday shopping this morning? Temperatures will start in the 40s around sunrise. Areas of fog/mist are possible before 10 a.m. Exercise caution on the roads! Clouds decrease throughout the day, and temperatures climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high clouds in place. Rain showers, which we can certainly use, return to the region on Sunday. We dry out early next week with highs in the 50s. We’re back into the 60s midweek, with a chance of showers on Thursday.

Today: Patchy morning fog. Clouds decrease, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will aim for the lower 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows fall into the upper 30s.

Saturday: Filtered sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Highs top out around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s.

