Adopt a Pet: Morticia!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Morticia! She’s a 14-year-old senior cat who loves to be cuddled. If you’re looking for the perfect companion, she’s it!

River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe is extremely full right now with kitten season around the corner. To help clear the shelters, they’re offering a $60 adoption special for cats over 10 or ones who have been in the shelter for over a year. This promotion lasts until December 31st and all other cats have a fee of $70.

That fee includes microchipping, spay or neuter, initial vaccines, and anything else your cat needs.

The shelter is closed today for Black Friday, but will re-open Saturday, November 25th at noon. Their normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

They also need people to help foster cats who need a place to grow outside of the shelter environment. The shelter provides all the food and litter you need to take care of the cats.

They always need help from volunteers with cleaning and socializing the cats. You can donate financially through the website.

Keep in mind, the shelter does have yard sales throughout the year to raise money and you can stay up to date on all their events here.

