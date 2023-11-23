West Monroe man charged with attempted second degree murder on Thanksgiving morning

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This morning around 12:01 a.m. the West Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at Avocados Restaurant located at 205 Constitution Drive.

According to WMPD, when they arrived they found 39 year-old Francisco Guzman in the parking lot with a firearm.

The victim was found in a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound in his left thigh. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated.

The victim told officers that he was jumped by Guzman and two other people. After managing to get away and make it into his vehicle, Guzman shot him.

When questioned by officers, Guzman said he was in a fight with the victim and was being beat up - he got angry and shot the victim.

Guzman was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.