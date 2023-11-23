Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

VIDEO: Giant, inflatable hamburger rolls through parking lot

It was quite a sight as a large inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in Newberg last week.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - It was quite a sight as a large, inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in an Oregon city.

Surveillance video shared with KPTV shows the large sandwich, which appeared to be about the size of an SUV, rolling through a parking lot just before 7 a.m. last Saturday.

According to the person who shared the video, the hamburger came from the Burger King on Portland Road in Newberg, where it had apparently been outside for a while before strong winds broke it loose that morning.

The video shows the burger flattening a flag pole and getting stuck against a building for a moment before the wind blows it over the roof and out of sight of the camera.

It’s unclear how far the hamburger rolled or where it ended up.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River.
Monroe Police Dive Team ends search of Ouachita River following report of someone in water
Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head

Latest News

After years of living with a rare heart disease, the young man received a life-changing...
Heart transplant recipient plans to name daughter after donor
A white gunman opened fire inside a Walmart, wounding four people, including two Black women,...
Walmart shooting in Ohio probed as partially ‘racially motivated,’ FBI says
The cause of the crash was under investigation. (WFAA, MATT RIVERA, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
Pilot killed days before birthday when small plane crashes in shopping center
About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the...
Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass