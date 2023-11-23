Two OCS players tie their fathers’ record 25 years later

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two OCS players made history last Friday against Westminster Christian as quarterback Luke Vidrine hit wide receiver Jett Hudnall for a 98-yard touchdown. Oddly enough, that ties the OCS school record that was set back in 1998 when Luke’s father hit Jett’s dad for a 98-yard touchdown. 25 years later, the father-son duo reminisce and take in the record they can share together.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.