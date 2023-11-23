Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Two OCS players tie their fathers’ record 25 years later

By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two OCS players made history last Friday against Westminster Christian as quarterback Luke Vidrine hit wide receiver Jett Hudnall for a 98-yard touchdown. Oddly enough, that ties the OCS school record that was set back in 1998 when Luke’s father hit Jett’s dad for a 98-yard touchdown. 25 years later, the father-son duo reminisce and take in the record they can share together.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River.
Monroe Police Dive Team ends search of Ouachita River following report of someone in water
Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

pearson camp
Pearson brothers and Taylor Young host youth baseball camp for Thanksgiving
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Play week 13 of Beat the Ace
The 50th Annual Bayou Classic began with a press conference inside of the Superdome Monday,...
Southern, Grambling fans prepare for 50th Annual Bayou Classic; here’s what you need to know