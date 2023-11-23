Advertise
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

