Pearson brothers and Taylor Young host youth baseball camp for Thanksgiving

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some of West Monroe’s finest baseball players came together and hosted a youth baseball camp for Thanksgiving. Jacob Pearson has over seven years of experience in the professional level. Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog, Taylor Young, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and has been tearing it up in the professional ranks as well. Josh Pearson just won a national title with the LSU Tigers and John Pearson enters his senior season with the West Monroe Rebels with a state title under his belt. A lot of knowledge for these future stars to soak in between this star studded line up.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.