KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Chilly Tonight, Pleasant for Thanksgiving

By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. There was plenty of sunshine and temperatures reached the upper 50s and, in some areas, low 60s. After a chilly night, pleasant weather will be with us for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures comfortably in the low 60s. The pleasant weather continues into Friday with more sunshine expected. The mostly sunny weather continues into the weekend. Rain showers return for Sunday. Mostly sunny and enjoyable weather will return early next week. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures will lower to the mid 30s, below normal for this time of year.

Thursday, Thanksgiving, will be partly cloudy for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. Very limited rain threat late Thursday.

Friday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Saturday will be another mostly sunny and pleasant weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday will be cloudy and at time rainy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and cool weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and cool weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

