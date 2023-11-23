KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Thanksgiving, Limited Late Day Rain Chance

Happy Thanksgiving! If you plan on going out this morning, grab a jacket. It’s a chilly start to the day! There are also areas of patchy fog, so watch out for low visibility. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures reaching around 60 degrees. There is a chance of a few isolated showers in the evening, but for the most part, it should remain dry throughout the day. Expect quiet weather for Black Friday! Highs will reach the lower 60s. Showers return for the second half of the weekend. Highs rebound into the 50s on Sunday and will carry us into early next week.

Today (Thanksgiving): Areas of fog are possible in the morning. It’s a mild day with Increasing clouds. Temperatures max out around 60 degrees.

Tonight: A few evening showers or sprinkles are possible. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy and warmer night. Lows fall into the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Decreasing clouds. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday: Filtered sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Highs top out around 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.