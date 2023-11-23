KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Two Days Ahead, Showers Return Sunday

Happy Thanksgiving! I am forecasting the perfect fall weather for this afternoon, and over the next seven days. We will see lots of sunshine over the next week, with temperatures fluctuating between the mid 50s to low 60s. Our only chance for rain over the next seven days is forecast to arrive on Sunday. Make sure to check back for more information as we get closer to Sunday!

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will top out on either side of 60. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Lots of sunshine expected, with a few passing clouds possible throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the low 60s. *Patchy fog possible before 10 AM!*

Saturday: More sunshine is expected ahead of our next chance for rain. High temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday: Showers likely during the morning. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching the upper 50s during the afternoon. Chance of rain 50%.

Monday: Sunshine returns! High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s.

Tuesday: No shortage of sunshine here! High temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. *Patchy fog possible during the morning hours!*

Wednesday: More sunshine expected throughout the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will warm up slightly, topping out near 60. *Patchy fog possible during the morning hours!*

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.