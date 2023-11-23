Feed Your Soul: Mimi’s Pizza

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you want pizza, you can get anything from traditional to artisanal at places around town. The issue is you will have to get a whole pizza to satisfy your craving.

In Monroe, that recently changed. Mimi’s Pizza on Louisville Ave. serves single slices, New York Style.

Ingredients and size are key to ensuring a perfect New York style pizza. Duane, Jeremy, and Dustin Lucky at Mimi's Pizza works to make sure they perfect in every slice. (KNOE)

Some might wonder what makes a New York-style pizza what it is. Owner Jeremy Lucky explains it is about the size and ingredients.

“Obviously, the New York style is a bigger piece, and it’s a bigger slots, and when you get those and all. The ingredients are made fresh, all the dough is made fresh every day, and all the sauces are made in-house all fresh,” said Lucky.

Manager Dustin Lucky says they make all their pizzas big to ensure the slices fill you up.

“Every pizza is going to come 16 to 18 inches,“ said Dustin. ”That’s the same pizza we make slices out of.”

Watch this installment to see what our local New Yorker thought about how Mimi’s Pizza stands up.

