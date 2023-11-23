Advertise
Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

