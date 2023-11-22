Ruth’s House Resource Center serves as a one-stop shop for community needs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over the past two years, Ruth’s House Resource Center has served as a one-stop shop to meet the needs of the community. The non-profit organization functions as a ministry and resource provider.

Ruth’s House offers job skill training and placement, community outreach, and serves as a referral agency as well.

Erika Louis is the founder and executive director of the resource center, and she said that if someone reaches out asking for a service they do not provide, they will reach out and partner with different community organizations.

Louis said in the next couple of months they will offer HIV and STD testing and counseling. They will also serve as a Medicaid application center. Louis said their goal is to meet whatever needs the community has.

“We assist with feedings, we give to individuals who are experiencing homelessness. That was always our target audience, and it will always remain that because that’s just where our heart is. You know, we’re open to the community, but we’ll always remember those who are in need,” said Louis.

Not only does the resource center plan to expand its services, but the location. They are currently located at 2905 Cameron St. but would like to meet in Downtown Monroe to reach more people.

Louis said that she would like to open a day center for people who are experiencing homelessness. She said opening a day center will provide shelter and hot meals to those in need. The center will also provide various services.

Louis said the expansion would not stop in Monroe.

“So we would love to be able to have different locations throughout the state because the model that we’re going with is a resource center and I believe that is needed in several areas. So we would definitely love to expand just throughout the state with the model that we currently have,” said Louis.

Outside of the expansion, Louis said she keeps in mind where the resource center started, and she is staying true to its purpose.

