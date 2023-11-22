Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
Those interested in participating in creating Christmas magic this holiday season can adopt a...
Help create Christmas magic through Operation Santa Letter adoption
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter