Monroe Police Dive Team ends search of Ouachita River following report of someone in water
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: At 1:52 p.m. today (Nov. 22), the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible person in the Ouachita River near Forsythe Park.
According to officials, the MPD Dive Team was unable to locate anyone. They have ended their search.
Below is an earlier version of the story.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River surrounding the Forsythe boat dock. A dive team is part of the search efforts.
The search began sometime before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
