Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Dive Team ends search of Ouachita River following report of someone in water

The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River.
The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River.(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey and Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: At 1:52 p.m. today (Nov. 22), the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible person in the Ouachita River near Forsythe Park.

According to officials, the MPD Dive Team was unable to locate anyone. They have ended their search.

Below is an earlier version of the story.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching an area of the Ouachita River surrounding the Forsythe boat dock. A dive team is part of the search efforts.

The search began sometime before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

Stay in the 'KNOE' using the KNOE News app! Get your latest breaking news, sports updates, and...
Stay in the 'KNOE' using the KNOE News app! Get your latest breaking news, sports updates, and more.(Source: KNOE)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured...
Bastrop police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street in West Monroe hosts its first turkey giveaway.
West Monroe Restaurant Holds First Turkey Giveaway
City of Monroe to hold small business meet and greet
Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street in West Monroe hosts its first turkey giveaway.
Coney Island Connection on N. 7th St. gives away nearly 200 free turkeys
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted