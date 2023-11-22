KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cooler Stretch, Mainly Dry for Thanksgiving

Good morning, ArkLaMiss! A pleasant day is in store for us. After a cool morning, temperatures warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. It’s a mostly sunny day as well! Tonight will be cold as temperatures fall into the 30s. Moving on to Thanksgiving, clouds will fill in throughout the day with highs around 60 degrees. A few stray showers are possible Thursday evening. There are no weather concerns for Black Friday! The cooler weather is around through the weekend into next week. Rain chances are back in the picture for Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 50s, below average for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows dip into the middle 30s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures max out around 60 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy start, then mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs in the middle 50s.

