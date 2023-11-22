KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Cooler Stretch, Mainly Dry for Thanksgiving

It’s a pleasant day across the ArkLaMiss! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.Tonight will be cold as temperatures fall into the 30s. Moving on to Thanksgiving, clouds will fill in throughout the day with highs around 60 degrees. A few stray showers are possible Thursday evening. The cooler weather is around through the weekend into next week. Rain chances are back in the picture for Sunday.

Today: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach the upper 50s, below average for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows dip into the middle 30s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures max out around 60 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy start, then mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs in the middle 50s.

