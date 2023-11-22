Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler, Mainly Dry through Thanksgiving Holiday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a cloudy and cool weather day for the ArkLaMiss and more clouds will be on the way for tonight. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday, which is good news for any travel you may need to do for the Thanksgiving Holiday. There will be a few more clouds Thanksgiving Day, but the weather should be fairly pleasant. Black Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and lead to a dry pleasant weekend. Looking ahead to early next week, it will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 50s, but it should be mostly sunny.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and seasonal. Temperatures will lower to the low 40s.

Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Saturday will be a pleasant day with temperatures in the low 60s and partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday will be another pleasant weather day, with temperatures in the low 60s and partly conditions.

Monday will be a chilly, mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with chilly and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay in the 'KNOE' with the latest weather updates by downloading the KNOE Weather app.
Several campuses closing due to severe weather
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th was officially lifted on October 30th.
West Carroll Parish burn ban lifted, effective immediately
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon