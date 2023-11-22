KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler, Mainly Dry through Thanksgiving Holiday

It was a cloudy and cool weather day for the ArkLaMiss and more clouds will be on the way for tonight. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday, which is good news for any travel you may need to do for the Thanksgiving Holiday. There will be a few more clouds Thanksgiving Day, but the weather should be fairly pleasant. Black Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and lead to a dry pleasant weekend. Looking ahead to early next week, it will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid 50s, but it should be mostly sunny.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and seasonal. Temperatures will lower to the low 40s.

Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Saturday will be a pleasant day with temperatures in the low 60s and partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday will be another pleasant weather day, with temperatures in the low 60s and partly conditions.

Monday will be a chilly, mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with chilly and mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

