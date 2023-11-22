Kiroli’s Christmas Concert in the Park kicks off November 27

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation are getting into the Christmas spirit by hosting a Christmas concert.

Christmas Concert in the Park kicks off on Monday, November 27. Beginning at 4 p.m. there will be free admission into the park.

The musical event will feature Lee Denton on the Kiroli Park Bandstand at 5 p.m. and the ULM Brass Band at 6 p.m.

For more Christmas events around the ArkLaMiss click here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.