Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Daughter helps blind mom hike all 75 of their state parks: ‘She can do just about anything’

A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS AND VIDEOS, CNN)
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making.

But their travels are extraordinary because the mother, Candie Woods, is blind.

She’s on the tail end of vision loss, but her nature-loving daughter Katie Woods decided there was still so much to gain.

“Because she is losing her vision, I want her to see as much as she can see,” Katie Woods said.

The two started to travel the world, from Canada to Croatia. While Candie Woods may not have been able to really see the sights, she experienced them.

“Being in the outdoors, being in different places, hearing about what everybody else is seeing, you stand there and can’t see it, but you’re listening to everybody else talk about the beautiful stuff,” Candie Woods said.

So, after traveling internationally, they decided to start conquering the “beautiful stuff” in their own state.

In 2017, along with their two dogs, they started hiking at every state park in Minnesota.

Trails ranged from one mile to six, and at times, things got dicey.

“She doesn’t know that a cliff is there, or at least, she doesn’t know it’s as far down as it is,” Katie Woods said of her mom.

But together, they did it. Six years and 200 miles later, they just finished their very last park.

“What she has is not a disability, she can do just about anything. This is proof of that, right?” Katie Woods said.

They’ve proved life isn’t just about what you see, it’s about what you feel.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe firefighters are responding to structure fire in the 300 block of Lowery St.
Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire on Lowery St.
Road closure in Morehouse Parish expected to last a month
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman dead after wreck involving train in south Shreveport; coroner releases ID
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Latest News

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street in West Monroe hosts its first turkey giveaway.
Coney Island Connection on N. 7th St. gives away nearly 200 free turkeys
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
AP source: 2 people in vehicle that exploded at NY/Canada border crossing declared dead at scene
A vehicle explosion on a bridge at the border between Canada and the U.S. shut down four border...
RAW: Emergency crews respond vehicle explosion near US-Canada border bridge
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds